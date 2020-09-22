Print

Title

Liberal Arts Majors Less Drawn to Authoritarianism

By

Elizabeth Redden
September 22, 2020
 
 

Higher education in the U.S. seems to be especially effective at mitigating tendencies toward authoritarianism, a new report suggests.

The report from Georgetown University’s Center for Education and the Workforce finds that bachelor’s degree holders are significantly less inclined, and associate degree holders are somewhat less inclined, to express authoritarian preferences and attitudes compared to high school graduates.

Among college graduates, holders of liberal art degrees are less inclined to express authoritarian attitudes and preferences compared to individuals who hold degrees in business or science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

The report, which draws from several national and international surveys, notes that people with higher education tend to be more economically secure than those without it, and that individuals with more economic security are less inclined to hold authoritarian preferences and attitudes.

People with higher education are also more likely to be politically active. Political interest and democratic activism are associated with lower inclinations toward authoritarian preferences and attitudes.

The report also notes that higher education tends to expose people to secular values and cultures. Surveys show that people who are more religious are more inclined to hold authoritarian preferences and attitudes.

The relationship between higher education and lower attitudes toward authoritarianism appears to be especially strong in the U.S. compared to other countries (see chart from report at left). The authors of the report hypothesize that a “possible contributing factor may be that, in contrast to European education and training systems that emphasize vocational preparation, American higher education places a strong emphasis on a combination of specific and general education. Such general education includes exposure to the liberal arts.”

“When it comes to the way our education is structured, our higher education system does the most compared to other countries to reduce authoritarian attitudes,” said Nicole Smith, co-author of the report and the chief economist at the Georgetown Center for Education and the Workforce. “Is it something about the mix of liberal arts because everyone is exposed to history and social studies and ethics? Maybe it’s something in the way we create this mix in the kitchen that is different from everyone else.”

The report includes a forward from Georgetown president John J. DeGioia, who describes the report as “a clarion call for all in the academy to accept responsibility for performing a role that only we can play in our society.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Beyond Incrementalism
Colleges and Universities Should Encourage Student Voting
Priority No. 1: Keeping Students
on Track to Graduate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Different Theory of Economic Development
Responding to ‘Why Hasn’t Digital Learning Lived Up to Its Promise?’
10 Ways Colleges and Universities Can Advance the Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery
Spring
3 Questions to Alt-Ac Kelvin Bentley

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

2020 Survey of Admissions Leaders

When Adrian College threatened to cut history and more, alumni organized

Ohio University Administrator Accepts $100K Bonus

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Professor Who Called COVID-19 the ‘Chinese Virus’ on Leave

On the campaign trail, key Democratic Senate candidates shy away from debt cancellation and free col

Liberal Arts Majors Less Drawn to Authoritarianism

William & Mary Plagiarized Statement on Athletics Cuts

Back to Top