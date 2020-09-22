Wentworth President Responds to Merger Rumor

Mark Thompson, president of the Wentworth Institute of Technology, did not confirm or deny that the institution was considering a merger with the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology.

Earlier this week, The Boston Globe reported closed-door conversations between the two Boston institutions. Some Benjamin Franklin supporters oppose the possible deal.

“One of Wentworth’s strategic goals is to seek and develop next-generation partnerships to support market demand for talented and skilled labor. Wentworth is exploring various opportunities for partnerships, including with employers, other academic institutions, and the community that advance our mission to provide high-value educational opportunities,” Thompson wrote in a Monday message to the institute's constituencies. “Wentworth has no specific comment to share in response to the Globe column. We continue to evaluate opportunities consistent with our mission and strategic objectives related to expanding access to high quality education and embracing inclusive excellence. Next-generation partnerships are crucial to our successful, sustainable future. When appropriate, we will share news with our community about such partnerships.”