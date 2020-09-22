Print

Title

Wentworth President Responds to Merger Rumor

By

Emma Whitford
September 22, 2020
 
 

Mark Thompson, president of the Wentworth Institute of Technology, did not confirm or deny that the institution was considering a merger with the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology.

Earlier this week, The Boston Globe reported closed-door conversations between the two Boston institutions. Some Benjamin Franklin supporters oppose the possible deal.

“One of Wentworth’s strategic goals is to seek and develop next-generation partnerships to support market demand for talented and skilled labor. Wentworth is exploring various opportunities for partnerships, including with employers, other academic institutions, and the community that advance our mission to provide high-value educational opportunities,” Thompson wrote in a Monday message to the institute's constituencies. “Wentworth has no specific comment to share in response to the Globe column. We continue to evaluate opportunities consistent with our mission and strategic objectives related to expanding access to high quality education and embracing inclusive excellence. Next-generation partnerships are crucial to our successful, sustainable future. When appropriate, we will share news with our community about such partnerships.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Beyond Incrementalism
Colleges and Universities Should Encourage Student Voting
Priority No. 1: Keeping Students
on Track to Graduate

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Different Theory of Economic Development
Responding to ‘Why Hasn’t Digital Learning Lived Up to Its Promise?’
10 Ways Colleges and Universities Can Advance the Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery
Spring
3 Questions to Alt-Ac Kelvin Bentley

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

When Adrian College threatened to cut history and more, alumni organized

2020 Survey of Admissions Leaders

Ohio University Administrator Accepts $100K Bonus

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

William & Mary Plagiarized Statement on Athletics Cuts

Professor Who Called COVID-19 the ‘Chinese Virus’ on Leave

Liberal Arts Majors Less Drawn to Authoritarianism

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

Back to Top