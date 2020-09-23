Title
Another Parent Pleads Guilty in Admissions Scandal
Mark Hauser, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the admissions scandal. He will be sentenced in January.
According to Hauser’s plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of six months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution.
Hauser agreed with Rick Singer, who coordinated the schemed, to pay an amount, ultimately totaling $40,000, to facilitate cheating on his daughter’s ACT exam. As part of the scheme, co-conspirator Mark Riddell traveled to Houston, where Hauser’s daughter took the exam, and purported to proctor the test. Instead, Riddell corrected the answers on the exam after she completed it. Two days later, Singer paid an intermediary, Martin Fox, $25,000, with the understanding that Fox would pass part of the payment on to Niki Williams, the test site administrator who allowed the cheating to occur. Singer also paid Riddell $10,000 for his role in the scheme.
Singer, Riddell and Fox have previously entered guilty pleas.
