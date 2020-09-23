Print

Title

Another Parent Pleads Guilty in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
September 23, 2020
 
 

Mark Hauser, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in the admissions scandal. He will be sentenced in January.

According to Hauser’s plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of six months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution.

Hauser agreed with Rick Singer, who coordinated the schemed, to pay an amount, ultimately totaling $40,000, to facilitate cheating on his daughter’s ACT exam. As part of the scheme, co-conspirator Mark Riddell traveled to Houston, where Hauser’s daughter took the exam, and purported to proctor the test. Instead, Riddell corrected the answers on the exam after she completed it. Two days later, Singer paid an intermediary, Martin Fox, $25,000, with the understanding that Fox would pass part of the payment on to Niki Williams, the test site administrator who allowed the cheating to occur. Singer also paid Riddell $10,000 for his role in the scheme.

Singer, Riddell and Fox have previously entered guilty pleas.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Higher Ed Could Learn From the Military
Arts Curriculum for the Actual Arts Economy
Beyond Incrementalism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Evaluation: The Key Seasoning of the Social Media Sandwich
Online Learning Is Not Strategic
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Pillar of American Democracy
R-E-S-P-E-C-T: ‘All I’m Askin’ for Is A…’
The Arts of Liberty
A Different Theory of Economic Development

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Hundreds of thousands who registered for SAT unable to take it

In looking for federal guidance, colleges encountered a compromised CDC

Scott Atlas, White House adviser on coronavirus, threatens to sue colleagues back at Stanford

Liberal Arts Majors Less Drawn to Authoritarianism

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

How to make online learning more intimate and engaging for students (opinion)

COVID-19 roundup: 'Circuit breakers' and other temporary shifts; study estimates college role in loc

Online Learning Is Not Strategic

Back to Top