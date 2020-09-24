Title
Academic Minute: Stress, Marriage and Hearing Loss
Today on the Academic Minute, Jessica West, Ph.D. student in sociology at Duke University, examines how hearing loss in a partner can affect the health of one sex more than the other. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
