Print

Title

Report: Gen Z Students Plan to Vote in 2020

By

Greta Anderson
September 24, 2020
 
 

A significant majority of college students in Generation Z said they are registered to vote or are planning to register, according to a Barnes & Noble Education Inc. report released Wednesday. Of these students who are already or soon to be registered, 94 percent said that they intend to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The report is the second in Barnes & Noble Education’s Generation Z election series and offered a comparison between students’ voting intentions and political beliefs in 2019 versus 2020, a press release said. The company surveyed 2,832 students in the United States during August, and 45 percent said recent events, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, “have inspired them to become more politically active,” the release said.

The pandemic has also impacted students’ intended method of voting and ability to vote, the report said. Sixty percent of students surveyed said they plan to vote early, by mail or by absentee ballot in 2020, compared to 27 percent in 2019. But 17 percent of students also said the pandemic has “impacted their ability to register to vote,” the report said.

The report offers insight into how students identify politically; 60 percent of respondents are Democrats, and 33 percent are Republicans. It also found that a majority of students continue to get their political information primarily from social media (67 percent) and major news networks (62 percent), which are similar to previous results.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Can Help Resolve Our Racial Crisis
Why America Needs College Football
What Higher Ed Could Learn From the Military

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Beyond Crisis Communications
Blindsided by Kindness
Some Initial Thoughts On Class for Zoom
What If Trump Wins?
Evaluation: The Key Seasoning of the Social Media Sandwich
Online Learning Is Not Strategic

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The importance of aligning your career with your core values (essay)

Scott Atlas, White House adviser on coronavirus, threatens to sue colleagues back at Stanford

HBCUs experiencing better student compliance with pandemic restrictions than other institutions

Undergraduate enrollment falls by 2.5 percent, community college enrollment by 7.5 percent

New Cal State chancellor will be first native Californian and first Mexican American in position

In looking for federal guidance, colleges encountered a compromised CDC

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation

Jay Hartzell Is UT Austin's New President

Back to Top