Title
4 Beloit Trustees Resign
Four trustees, including billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks, abruptly resigned from the Beloit College Board of Trustees Thursday, The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.
The college did not provide an explanation for their departure. The other departing board members are Jim Packard, Chuck McQuaid and Jim Sanger.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Nomination seen as pushing Supreme Court to the right
University of California admissions scandal worsens
Hundreds of thousands who registered for SAT unable to take it
Colleges quarantine residence halls, switch to remote learning in bid to keep cases down
President at Center of Ivanka Trump Speech Controversy Resigns
Indiana U to rename landmarks named for David Starr Jordan
Author examines college presidents' role in racial higher education policies
Trump administration proposes major overhaul to student visa rules
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »