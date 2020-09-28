Title
Ex-School Employee Admits She Aided Cheating on SAT, ACT
Niki D. Williams, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, pleaded guilty Friday to accepting bribes so people could cheat the SAT and ACT. She pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and honest services wire fraud and mail fraud.
Williams administered the SAT and ACT exams at the public high school in Houston where she worked. In exchange for bribe payments directed to her by co-conspirators Rick Singer and Martin Fox, Williams allowed another co-conspirator, Mark Riddell, to secretly take ACT and SAT tests in place of the children of Singer’s clients or to replace their exam answers with his own corrected answers. Williams then returned the falsified exams to the ACT and College Board for scoring.
Singer, Riddell and Fox previously pleaded guilty. Williams is the 41st defendant to plead guilty in this case.
