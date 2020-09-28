Print

President at Center of Ivanka Trump Speech Controversy Resigns

Elizabeth Redden
The president of Wichita State University, Jay Golden, resigned Friday, effective immediately, less than a year after taking the job, The Wichita Eagle reported. The Board of Regents did not provide an explanation for the resignation. Golden had come under fire from some donors for canceling a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump at the WSU Tech graduation last spring.

