Title
President at Center of Ivanka Trump Speech Controversy Resigns
The president of Wichita State University, Jay Golden, resigned Friday, effective immediately, less than a year after taking the job, The Wichita Eagle reported. The Board of Regents did not provide an explanation for the resignation. Golden had come under fire from some donors for canceling a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump at the WSU Tech graduation last spring.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Nomination seen as pushing Supreme Court to the right
University of California admissions scandal worsens
Hundreds of thousands who registered for SAT unable to take it
President at Center of Ivanka Trump Speech Controversy Resigns
Colleges quarantine residence halls, switch to remote learning in bid to keep cases down
Indiana U to rename landmarks named for David Starr Jordan
What We Talk About When We Talk About Tuition | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Trump administration proposes major overhaul to student visa rules
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »