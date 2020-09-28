Print

Title

Students Petition for Dismissal of Professor Accused of Bigotry

By

Elizabeth Redden
September 28, 2020
 
 

Students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley started a petition to terminate a political science professor, saying the professor, Michael DeLor, told a student to "stop saying stupid comments and move to Venezuela," ValleyCentral.com reported.

A series of tweets from a now-deleted account attributed to DeLor further stated that “Democrats are pedophiles,” Democrats are “sick bastards,” and liberal women are “ugly, mean, and most of them smell.”

The student petition, posted on Change.org, says, “UTRGV is a university with a Latinx majority student body, we should not allow professors who attack students and bigots in general on our campus.”

The university told ValleyCentral.com it is "aware of complaints regarding a faculty member’s alleged behavior during class and is currently reviewing the situation."

"UTRGV is also aware of concerns expressed about the faculty member’s statements on social media and wants to emphasize that the opinions shared by the faculty member on their personal social media account are their own and do not represent those of UTRGV in any way," the university said.

DeLor did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed on Sunday.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Empowered University
L’Affaire Krug and Contemporary Wokeism
Colleges Can Help Resolve Our Racial Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What We Talk About When We Talk About Tuition
‘Long Way Up’ and Higher Ed During COVID-19
Bread and Circuses and Tailgating and Pigskins
A Grant Application
Baselines
Predicting Higher Ed’s Post Pandemic Future: Futile or Fruitful?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Nomination seen as pushing Supreme Court to the right

University of California admissions scandal worsens

Hundreds of thousands who registered for SAT unable to take it

Colleges quarantine residence halls, switch to remote learning in bid to keep cases down

President at Center of Ivanka Trump Speech Controversy Resigns

4 Beloit Trustees Resign

Trump administration proposes major overhaul to student visa rules

What We Talk About When We Talk About Tuition | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Indiana U to rename landmarks named for David Starr Jordan

Back to Top