Students Petition for Dismissal of Professor Accused of Bigotry
Students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley started a petition to terminate a political science professor, saying the professor, Michael DeLor, told a student to "stop saying stupid comments and move to Venezuela," ValleyCentral.com reported.
A series of tweets from a now-deleted account attributed to DeLor further stated that “Democrats are pedophiles,” Democrats are “sick bastards,” and liberal women are “ugly, mean, and most of them smell.”
The student petition, posted on Change.org, says, “UTRGV is a university with a Latinx majority student body, we should not allow professors who attack students and bigots in general on our campus.”
The university told ValleyCentral.com it is "aware of complaints regarding a faculty member’s alleged behavior during class and is currently reviewing the situation."
"UTRGV is also aware of concerns expressed about the faculty member’s statements on social media and wants to emphasize that the opinions shared by the faculty member on their personal social media account are their own and do not represent those of UTRGV in any way," the university said.
DeLor did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed on Sunday.
