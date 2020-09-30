Print

Academic Minute: Infowhelm

Doug Lederman
September 30, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Heather Houser, associate professor of English at the University of Texas at Austin, explores how art can help bring renewal to our overwhelmed senses. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

