Title
Accreditor Concerned About Influences on the Citadel Board
The Citadel’s accreditor is inquiring about board governance and safety on campus after the military college's former Board of Visitors chair, Fred Price, resigned under pressure from a South Carolina lawmaker.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is concerned about outside influence on the board and the college. The accreditor is asking the military college's president, Glenn Walters, whether Price’s removal followed appropriate processes, among other questions, according to a statement from Myron Harrington, the current Board of Visitors chair.
“I am certain General Walters will respond appropriately; however, it is troubling that conduct by individuals separate from the institution place the administration in the awkward position of having to respond to such an inquiry,” Harrington said in his statement.
Harrington invited a governing bodies' association to give a presentation on governance best practices to the board at its October meeting.
Price resigned after a Republican state senator who is a graduate of the military college, Stephen Goldfinch, was reportedly upset about the former board chair supporting an antihazing measure.
