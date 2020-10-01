Professor Fired for Using N-Word in Class

Central Michigan University fired Tim Boudreau, a tenured professor and chair of the journalism department, for creating a hostile environment by using the N-word in class, MLive reported.

Boudreau “created a hostile learning environment through his reckless use of the n-word (and other racial and homophobic slurs) in his instruction,” said a report investigating the professor. “There was no defensible reason for [Boudreau’s] choice to use uncensored racial slurs. CMU will not permit such hostility to go unchecked and, as such, the employer finds separation of employment to be the appropriate sanction.”

An alumna filed a complaint. She said Boudreau used the N-word in describing the firing of a former basketball coach -- for using the N-word.

Inside Higher Ed was unable to reach Boudreau for comment.