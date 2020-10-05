Print

Title

UVA President Defends Thomas Jefferson

By

Scott Jaschik
October 5, 2020
 
 

Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, defended Thomas Jefferson Friday. The university recently said it would "contextualize" a Jefferson status on the campus he founded, while at the same time removing the names of those who supported Confederate causes from places of honor on campus.

"This does not mean, of course, that only those without flaws should be celebrated, as we would soon find ourselves unable to honor anyone, nor does it mean that we should ignore the historical context in which those from the past lived their lives. But it does mean that those whose primary legacy contradicts the foundational premise that all people are created equal should not have a place of honor at this university," he said in a message to the campus.

Ryan continued by saying he does not support efforts to remove the Jefferson statue. "I do not believe the statue should be removed, nor would I ever approve such an effort. As long as I am president, the University of Virginia will not walk away from Thomas Jefferson," he said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

5 Ways to Financially Survive the Pandemic
How to Get Rid of a Rogue Trustee
Don’t Be a Target for Internet Fraud

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Charting a Path Forward
Where Have All the Leaders Gone?
Keyboard Courage
Friday Feedback
How COVID-19 Will Change Academic Parenting
Crafting a Post-Pandemic Strategy for Your College and University

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Reverend John Jenkins, U of Notre Dame president, has COVID-19

University of Michigan Press releases first rap album from an academic publisher

Stanford diversifies its business school

Liaison acquires TargetX

Community colleges that decided early to go online this fall don't regret it

New CDC guidance gives colleges more information on COVID-19 testing, but public health experts stil

1,500 Rhodes Alumni Sign Letter Against Amy Coney Barrett

University Seeks State AG's Advice on Professor's Facebook Post

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Back to Top