UVA President Defends Thomas Jefferson

Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, defended Thomas Jefferson Friday. The university recently said it would "contextualize" a Jefferson status on the campus he founded, while at the same time removing the names of those who supported Confederate causes from places of honor on campus.

"This does not mean, of course, that only those without flaws should be celebrated, as we would soon find ourselves unable to honor anyone, nor does it mean that we should ignore the historical context in which those from the past lived their lives. But it does mean that those whose primary legacy contradicts the foundational premise that all people are created equal should not have a place of honor at this university," he said in a message to the campus.

Ryan continued by saying he does not support efforts to remove the Jefferson statue. "I do not believe the statue should be removed, nor would I ever approve such an effort. As long as I am president, the University of Virginia will not walk away from Thomas Jefferson," he said.