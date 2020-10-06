Title
Laredo College Holds Drive-In Musical About COVID-19
By
Laredo College last week debuted its first theatrical production since March, a musical about COVID-19 performed for an audience in cars, KGNS News reported.
The drive-in musical has been advertised as the only one of its kind in the country, and tickets were sold out this weekend.
Tribal colleges are innovating this fall but will still need long-term support - Oct 633 min 26 sec ago
U of Tennessee to Hold In-Person Graduation - Oct 64 hours 41 min ago
Laredo College Holds Drive-In Musical About COVID-19 - Oct 64 hours 41 min ago
Reverend John Jenkins, U of Notre Dame president, has COVID-19 - Oct 553 min 19 sec ago
-
- 1 of 149
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into online persona
Sacred Heart University withdraws from University of Bridgeport acquisition, dropping deal to three
Authors discuss new book on equity in higher education
COVID-era experience strengthens faculty belief in value of online learning, institutions' support f
The hidden yet rising expenses of teaching remotely during the pandemic (opinion)
Coastal Carolina Names Michael Benson to His Fourth Different Presidency
The benefits of an academics-only college (opinion)
Warren Calls for Owners of For-Profits to Be Held Financially Responsible
Tribal colleges are innovating this fall but will still need long-term support
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »