Laredo College Holds Drive-In Musical About COVID-19

Lilah Burke
October 6, 2020
 
 

Laredo College last week debuted its first theatrical production since March, a musical about COVID-19 performed for an audience in cars, KGNS News reported.

The drive-in musical has been advertised as the only one of its kind in the country, and tickets were sold out this weekend.

