Nobel in Physics for Work on the Black Hole

Three physicists were awarded the Nobel Prize this morning "for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole."

Roger Penrose of the University of Oxford won half of the award “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity."

The other half of the award goes jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy."

Genzel is at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, in Germany and the University of California, Berkeley. Ghez is at the University of California, Los Angeles.

