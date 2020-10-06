Title
Nobel in Physics for Work on the Black Hole
Three physicists were awarded the Nobel Prize this morning "for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole."
Roger Penrose of the University of Oxford won half of the award “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity."
The other half of the award goes jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy."
Genzel is at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, in Germany and the University of California, Berkeley. Ghez is at the University of California, Los Angeles.
More information about their work may be found here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into online persona
Sacred Heart University withdraws from University of Bridgeport acquisition, dropping deal to three
Authors discuss new book on equity in higher education
COVID-era experience strengthens faculty belief in value of online learning, institutions' support f
The hidden yet rising expenses of teaching remotely during the pandemic (opinion)
Making the Call | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Coastal Carolina Names Michael Benson to His Fourth Different Presidency
The benefits of an academics-only college (opinion)
Reverend John Jenkins, U of Notre Dame president, has COVID-19
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »