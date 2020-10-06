Print

Title

U of Tennessee to Hold In-Person Graduation

By

Lilah Burke
October 6, 2020
 
 

On Friday, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville announced it is planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in November, before Thanksgiving break, Knox News reported.

Each ceremony will be held with 200 students and each student may bring a limited number of guests. Masks will be required and social distancing carried out, the college has said. The ceremonies will be open to all spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates. The college is currently planning to run three ceremonies a day over four days.

