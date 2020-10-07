Print

Title

Cyberattack Takes Illinois Community College Off-Line

By

Lindsay McKenzie
October 7, 2020
 
 

Online instruction at Heartland Community College in Illinois has temporarily ceased as the college investigates a cyberattack and tries to limit its impact.

The college “became aware that some of our technology systems were compromised by an outside source” on Monday, said a statement shared by Steve Fast, director of public information at Heartland, in an email.

On Tuesday, the college’s online operations, including all online classes and access to email, were disrupted. The college’s website remained down Tuesday afternoon.

Instruction at Heartland moved largely online this semester in response to the pandemic. The college informed students via social media that their instructors would be in touch to reschedule missed classes, tests and assignments. The college has also established a helpline for student queries while online operations are down.

The college is not aware of any student or personnel data compromised by the cyberattack. College IT staff and outside consultants are “conducting a thorough investigation of the nature and extent of the outside action,” the statement said.

Heartland is working to resume normal online operations as quickly as possible, but it did not provide a timeline. The college has not shared any more information on the nature of the cyberattack.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It's Time to Give Adjuncts More Professional Opportunities
What Custodians Can Teach Colleges About Health and Safety
Reinventing Higher Education for Affordability

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Tips of the Cap
How Might I Be Wrong?
Making the Call
Charting a Path Forward
Where Have All the Leaders Gone?
Keyboard Courage

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into online persona

The hidden yet rising expenses of teaching remotely during the pandemic (opinion)

The benefits of an academics-only college (opinion)

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Back to Top