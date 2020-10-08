Print

Title

Compilation on Finance for Institutions, and Managing the Response to the Pandemic

By

Scott Jaschik
October 8, 2020
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Finance for Institutions, and Managing the Response to the Pandemic." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

