Title
Year of Home Confinement for Parent in Admissions Scandal
Another parent has been sentenced in the admissions scandal.
Peter Dameris, whose son was admitted to Georgetown University as a tennis player although he didn't play tennis, admitted to paying $300,000 in bribes.
In June 2020, Dameris pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. He was sentenced to one day in prison (deemed served) and three years of supervised release with 12 months of home confinement and ordered to pay a fine of $95,000.
