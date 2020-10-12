Print

2 Stanford Professors Share Nobel in Economics

Scott Jaschik
October 12, 2020
 
 

The 2020 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics will be shared by two Stanford University professors "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats."

Paul R. Milgrom, the Shirley and Leonard Ely Jr. Professor of Humanities and Sciences, and Robert Wilson, the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management Emeritus, share the award.

More information about the award and their research may be found here.

