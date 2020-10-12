Print

Title

Minnesota Cuts 3 Men's Sports

By

Elizabeth Redden
October 12, 2020
 
 

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents voted by a 7-to-5 margin Friday to cut three men’s sports -- gymnastics, tennis, and indoor track and field -- the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Athletics director Mark Coyle proposed the cuts to help address an estimated $45 to $65 million budget deficit and concerns about compliance with Title IX, the gender equity law. Outdoor men’s track and field, which was originally slated for elimination, was spared.

Cutting the three programs is estimated to save $1.6 million each year. Coyle said the decision is expected to affect 34 male athletes, and that the university expects to have 31 fewer female athletes next season.

Supporters of the sports programs said prior to the vote they would stop donating to the university if the programs were cut.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Greatest Generation Redux?
The Education Department’s Race to the Bottom
What Tech Calls Thinking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What a second Trump term would bring higher education

Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign

Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled

COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email

The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad

COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges

Baylor Fined $461,656 for Clery Act Violations

Back to Top