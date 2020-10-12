Title
University of Washington Penalized by NCAA
The National Collegiate Athletic Association reprimanded the University of Washington for paying the travel costs of families of baseball recruits when they made visits to the university from 2016 to 2018, according to a decision by the Division I Committee on Infractions announced Oct. 9.
The committee found that UW baseball coaches arranged travel for 23 parents and paid $7,795 in airfare for them, said a press release about the decision. Two assistant baseball coaches misunderstood information provided in a NCAA compliance meeting and thought that the payments were permissible for the baseball program, the press release said. However, under NCAA bylaws, the only family travel payments permitted are for basketball and football programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which includes the top college football programs, according to a report about the infractions.
Due to the violation, three baseball players competed while ineligible for 61 games over one academic year, the report said. The infractions were defined as “Level II” by the committee, which means the infractions provided a medium level of competitive advantage to the team, the report said.
UW will be on probation through October 2021, during which it will improve its NCAA compliance education program and pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000, the report said. The team’s official paid visits for recruits will be reduced from 25 to 18 during the 2020-2021 academic year. The baseball team must also vacate all game victories that ineligible athletes participated in and any awards those athletes received during their ineligibility, if any, the report said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping
What a second Trump term would bring higher education
Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order
Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign
Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled
COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email
The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad
COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »