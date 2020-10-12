Print

Title

University of Washington Penalized by NCAA

By

Greta Anderson
October 12, 2020
 
 

The National Collegiate Athletic Association reprimanded the University of Washington for paying the travel costs of families of baseball recruits when they made visits to the university from 2016 to 2018, according to a decision by the Division I Committee on Infractions announced Oct. 9.

The committee found that UW baseball coaches arranged travel for 23 parents and paid $7,795 in airfare for them, said a press release about the decision. Two assistant baseball coaches misunderstood information provided in a NCAA compliance meeting and thought that the payments were permissible for the baseball program, the press release said. However, under NCAA bylaws, the only family travel payments permitted are for basketball and football programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which includes the top college football programs, according to a report about the infractions.

Due to the violation, three baseball players competed while ineligible for 61 games over one academic year, the report said. The infractions were defined as “Level II” by the committee, which means the infractions provided a medium level of competitive advantage to the team, the report said.

UW will be on probation through October 2021, during which it will improve its NCAA compliance education program and pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000, the report said. The team’s official paid visits for recruits will be reduced from 25 to 18 during the 2020-2021 academic year. The baseball team must also vacate all game victories that ineligible athletes participated in and any awards those athletes received during their ineligibility, if any, the report said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Greatest Generation Redux?
The Education Department’s Race to the Bottom
What Tech Calls Thinking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping

What a second Trump term would bring higher education

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign

Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled

COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email

The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad

COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges

Baylor Fined $461,656 for Clery Act Violations

Back to Top