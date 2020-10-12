Wake Forest School of Medicine Finishes Merger

The Wake Forest School of Medicine will gain a second campus in Charlotte, N.C., as part of a merger with Atrium Health, a nonprofit that operates dozens of hospitals in the state.

“With this combination, we are creating the future of medical education,” said Nathan Hatch, president of Wake Forest University in a press release. “As the only entity with two exceptional 4-year medical school locations in our region, we will become one of the largest educators of physicians and other medical professionals in the state -- immediately educating over 3,500 total students across more than 100 specialized programs each year -- while reducing the shortage of doctors in rural and under-served urban communities.”

Charlotte is currently the largest city in the U.S. that does not have a four-year medical school.

“As the health-care field goes through the most transformative period in our lifetime, in addition to a new medical school, our vision is to build a ‘Silicon Valley’ for health-care innovation spanning from Winston-Salem to Charlotte,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health.