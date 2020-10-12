Title
Wake Forest School of Medicine Finishes Merger
The Wake Forest School of Medicine will gain a second campus in Charlotte, N.C., as part of a merger with Atrium Health, a nonprofit that operates dozens of hospitals in the state.
“With this combination, we are creating the future of medical education,” said Nathan Hatch, president of Wake Forest University in a press release. “As the only entity with two exceptional 4-year medical school locations in our region, we will become one of the largest educators of physicians and other medical professionals in the state -- immediately educating over 3,500 total students across more than 100 specialized programs each year -- while reducing the shortage of doctors in rural and under-served urban communities.”
Charlotte is currently the largest city in the U.S. that does not have a four-year medical school.
“As the health-care field goes through the most transformative period in our lifetime, in addition to a new medical school, our vision is to build a ‘Silicon Valley’ for health-care innovation spanning from Winston-Salem to Charlotte,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
What a second Trump term would bring higher education
Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping
Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order
Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign
Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled
COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email
The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad
COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »