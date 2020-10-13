Title
Compilation on the Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Spitzer architecture dean quits in 'profound act of self-preservation'
Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping
COVID-19 roundup: Four more colleges suspend in-person instruction, two expand it; a custodian dies;
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
COVID-19 forces college libraries to quarantine textbooks, hitting low-income students
Remote Learning Isn’t Going Away | Higher Ed Gamma
Compilation on the Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »