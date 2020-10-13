Print

Title

Compilation on the Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators

By

Scott Jaschik
October 13, 2020
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "The  Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators." You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

