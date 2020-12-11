Print

Reimagining State Funding for Higher Education

By

Paul Fain
December 11, 2020
 
 

Many public colleges and universities face serious financial challenges, due in part to declining state tax revenue, changing enrollment patterns and rising unemployment. And state budget cuts are most likely to impact lower-income students and students of color.

Two new briefs from Ithaka S+R, a nonprofit research group, give an overview of state funding approaches and suggest recommendations for how states should approach support for higher education to make the funding more equitable and cost-effective. The briefs grew out of a meeting of state administrators, researchers and other experts that Ithaka S+R and the Joyce Foundation brought together a year ago.

"These recommendations include prioritizing education funding, targeting investments to prioritize equity in access and outcomes, raising new revenues and building partnerships, and improving efficiency and equity of existing resources," the brief said.

