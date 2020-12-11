Print

Title

Survey Finds Range of COVID Testing Strategies

By

Elizabeth Redden
December 11, 2020
 
 

Survey results released Thursday from the American College Health Association show that 83.9 percent of responding colleges are conducting on-campus COVID-19 testing this fall, and just 37.2 percent tested students upon their arrival on campus.

“In the absence of a national strategy or clear guidance, schools implemented a variety of mitigation strategies based on individual institutional needs and resource availability,” a report on the survey concludes. “This was most evident in the range of testing strategies deployed.”

Of those institutions conducting testing, 93.3 percent reported testing symptomatic students, 83.8 percent reported testing exposed students and 70.4 percent reported testing at least some asymptomatic students.

Additionally, 71.3 percent reported testing residential students and 67.5 percent reported testing special populations, such as athletes or fraternity or sorority members. A smaller proportion -- 59.6 percent -- reported testing faculty and staff.

Of those campuses not conducting testing, the three most commonly cited reasons were a lack of human resources, the outsourcing of testing to an off-campus entity, and the cost of testing.

A total of 289 colleges, primarily four-year institutions, responded to the survey, which was conducted in October. The survey report cautions the sample is made up of ACHA institutional or individual members at nonmember institutions and “does not represent all institutions of higher education in the United States.” The response rate was 29.4 percent.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Podcasting a Polymath
Career Exploration in College
When Polling Fails, Read a Book

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mental Health Epidemic: Dark Shadow of the COVID Pandemic
Friday Fragments
Follow the Bouncing Budget
Q&A About ‘Learning Innovation and the Future of Higher Education’
The Research University Must Evolve

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Topics

College Pages

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

Students continue to be stressed about college, their futures

7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation

A look at the data and arguments about Asian-Americans and admissions at elite colleges

Back to Top