Counties With Colleges Have More COVID-19 Deaths

A New York Times analysis has found that "as coronavirus deaths soar across the country, deaths in communities that are home to colleges have risen faster than the rest of the nation." The analysis was based on 203 counties where students compose at least 10 percent of the population. The Times reported that "since the end of August, deaths from the coronavirus have doubled in counties with a large college population, compared with a 58 percent increase in the rest of the nation. Few of the victims were college students, but rather older people and others living and working in the community."