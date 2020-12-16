Title
Private Colleges Report Lost Revenue, Increased Expenses This Fall
Almost all private, nonprofit institutions responding to a survey reported losses in tuition and fees, room and board, and auxiliary services revenue amid the pandemic this fall, according to information released by the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
This fall, 85 percent of institutions reported a loss in tuition and fee revenue, 93 percent reported a loss in room and board revenue, 87 percent lost revenue in auxiliary services, and 90 percent lost revenue from summer programs.
All survey respondents said that federal aid from the CARES Act was not enough to cover COVID-19-related revenue losses and additional expenses. Two-thirds of respondents said the CARES dollars covered less than a quarter of revenue losses and added expenses.
COVID-19 testing was surprisingly expensive, respondents said. Most colleges also reported having additional COVID-19 expenses including face coverings, contact tracing, social distancing, dedicated quarantine space, building modifications, financial assistance to students and technology. Three-quarters of responding institutions said that COVID-19-related expenses exceeded their estimates.
NAICU surveyed its members between Nov. 9 and Dec. 2, gathering 68 responses.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?
A Rare Moment of Unity | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »