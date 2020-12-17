Print

Title

2 Candidates for Education Secretary

By

Scott Jaschik
December 17, 2020
 
 

Leslie T. Fenwick, dean emeritus of the Howard University School of Education and a professor of educational policy and leadership, and Miguel Cardona, the top education official in Connecticut, have emerged as leading candidates for U.S. education secretary, The Washington Post reported. However, the Post also reported that "the situation remains fluid, and no decisions have been made."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Opportunity Knocks for Liberal Education
Remembering Higher Education in 2020
Academic Freedom and Responsibility

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Snow Days and Zoom
Books Reviewed in 2020
A Quick Bit of Math
A Quick Bit of Math
3 Roomba Higher Ed Lessons
10 Observations on COVID-19 and Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Essay on Dr. Jill Biden Prompts Uproar

MacKenzie Scott Gives Away $4.2 Billion, and Colleges Rejoice

Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd

How lenient, or not, should professors be with students right now?

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

Who will be Biden's education secretary?

Back to Top