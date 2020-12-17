Title
2 Candidates for Education Secretary
Leslie T. Fenwick, dean emeritus of the Howard University School of Education and a professor of educational policy and leadership, and Miguel Cardona, the top education official in Connecticut, have emerged as leading candidates for U.S. education secretary, The Washington Post reported. However, the Post also reported that "the situation remains fluid, and no decisions have been made."
