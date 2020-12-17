Print

Title

Common App Starting New Effort to Reach Low-Income Students

By

Scott Jaschik
December 17, 2020
 
 

A new initiative launched by the Common App, College Advising Corps and AdmitHub will provide free admissions guidance and coaching to half a million aspiring college students across the United States. The program, an expansion of a partnership launched this spring in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, is bringing sophisticated technology and personalized mentorship to low-income and first-generation students and their families.

The initiative will provide students with the AI chat bot that has been used with great success at Georgia State University. First launched as a pilot this summer, Common App and College Advising Corps’ chat bot sent more than 23 million messages to 173,000 college applicants, providing real-time guidance and reminders throughout the admissions process, as well as access to one-on-one coaching through the College Advising Corps. More than 65 percent of student participants engaged with the chat bot during the pilot phase.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Capital One Foundation, UBS and ECMC Foundation are supporting the effort.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Opportunity Knocks for Liberal Education
Remembering Higher Education in 2020
Academic Freedom and Responsibility

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Snow Days and Zoom
Books Reviewed in 2020
A Quick Bit of Math
A Quick Bit of Math
3 Roomba Higher Ed Lessons
10 Observations on COVID-19 and Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Essay on Dr. Jill Biden Prompts Uproar

MacKenzie Scott Gives Away $4.2 Billion, and Colleges Rejoice

Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

How lenient, or not, should professors be with students right now?

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Back to Top