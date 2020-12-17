Common App Starting New Effort to Reach Low-Income Students

A new initiative launched by the Common App, College Advising Corps and AdmitHub will provide free admissions guidance and coaching to half a million aspiring college students across the United States. The program, an expansion of a partnership launched this spring in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, is bringing sophisticated technology and personalized mentorship to low-income and first-generation students and their families.

The initiative will provide students with the AI chat bot that has been used with great success at Georgia State University. First launched as a pilot this summer, Common App and College Advising Corps’ chat bot sent more than 23 million messages to 173,000 college applicants, providing real-time guidance and reminders throughout the admissions process, as well as access to one-on-one coaching through the College Advising Corps. More than 65 percent of student participants engaged with the chat bot during the pilot phase.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Capital One Foundation, UBS and ECMC Foundation are supporting the effort.