American Student Gets Jail Time in Cayman Islands for Violating COVID-19 Rules

By

Scott Jaschik
December 18, 2020
 
 

Skylar Mack, a premed student at Mercer University, has been sentenced to four months in jail in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID-19 rules, the Associated Press reported. She has been in prison since Tuesday.

She arrived in the Cayman Islands in November and was supposed to be in quarantine for two weeks, but her boyfriend, who is from the Cayman Islands, picked her up to attend a water sports events. He was also sentenced to jail time.

Mack's lawyer said that they pleaded guilty but deserved a lesser sentence.

The Cayman Compass quoted Judge Roger Chapple as saying Mack's actions reflected "selfishness and arrogance," adding that she had spent seven hours out in public without a face mask or social distancing.

 

