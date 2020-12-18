Print

Judson College Will Close If It Doesn't Receive Gifts

Scott Jaschik
Judson College, a Baptist women's institution in Alabama, may close if it doesn't receive enough gifts by Dec. 31.

Judson president W. Mark Tew said the college has been hurt by declining enrollment, the recession of 2008 and this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

Tew wrote to donors, “Should the college be unable to secure sufficient resources by December 31, we are making plans to assist our students with teach-out and transfer options. However, should the generosity of the college’s dedicated family of donors reach specified goals by December 31, your college will proceed with the spring semester and look forward to celebrating commencement on April 30, 2021."

Judson needs $500,000 by Dec. 31, and another $1 million by May 31, to stay alive, college officials said.

