Title
Trump Commutes Sentence of Man Accused of Bribing Penn
President Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of Philip Esformes, who was serving a 20-year sentence for Medicare fraud and bribery. While in prison, President Trump said, Esformes "has been devoted to prayer and repentance and is in declining health."
One of those alleged bribes was of the basketball coach at the University of Pennsylvania. The coach is Jerome Allen, who led the Penn program for six years and is now an assistant coach of the Boston Celtics. A federal indictment said that Esformes gave $74,000 in cash, plus additional perks such as limo services and rides in private jets, to Allen, who then placed Esformes's son on the list of "recruited basketball players," greatly enhancing the son's chances of being admitted. Esformes's lawyer, said in 2018 (when the indictment was handed down) that Morris Esformes had good SAT scores and has been doing well at Penn. The problem with that argument, experts note, is that most Penn applicants (including those who are rejected) have good SAT scores and most of them would succeed there -- and this is the same for other Ivies and colleges with highly competitive admissions.
Morris Esformes never played basketball at Penn.
Allen testified in the trial that the bribes he accepted were worth $300,000.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Biden poised to pick Connecticut schools chief for education secretary
Congressional agreement on COVID-19 would give higher ed $23 billion
Retracting a bad take on female mentorship
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
New report suggests wide-ranging declines in transfer
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Trump Commutes Sentence of Man Accused of Bribing Penn
How Jill Biden can spur transformation at community colleges (opinion)
How liberal education has an exceptional opportunity to help fix what most ails our nation today (op
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »