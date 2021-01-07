Title
Brandeis Acquires U Press of New England Titles
Brandeis University announced Wednesday that it has acquired and is now the sole owner of all titles and copyrights of the University Press of New England, under a deal finalized Jan. 1 with Dartmouth College. Going forward, Brandeis University Press will oversee the UPNE list, excluding Dartmouth College Press titles. UPNE was dissolved in 2018, and it split the list between Brandeis and Dartmouth. Brandeis University Press will now manage the entire list, reprint books, actively promote titles and sell rights. Dartmouth will continue to steward and manage titles previously published under the Dartmouth College Press imprint.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Colleges should reimagine the spring semester rather than cling to old academic constructs (opinion)
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Teaching science through a social justice and racially inclusive lens (opinion)
How to make online learning more intimate and engaging for students (opinion)
Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »