Brandeis Acquires U Press of New England Titles

Brandeis University announced Wednesday that it has acquired and is now the sole owner of all titles and copyrights of the University Press of New England, under a deal finalized Jan. 1 with Dartmouth College. Going forward, Brandeis University Press will oversee the UPNE list, excluding Dartmouth College Press titles. UPNE was dissolved in 2018, and it split the list between Brandeis and Dartmouth. Brandeis University Press will now manage the entire list, reprint books, actively promote titles and sell rights. Dartmouth will continue to steward and manage titles previously published under the Dartmouth College Press imprint.