Title
CDC Compares COVID-19 Rates in Counties With In-Person and Remote Classes
A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Friday, compared the rates of COVID-19 exposure in counties with large universities with remote instruction and with in-person instruction.
"U.S. counties with large colleges or universities with remote instruction (n = 22) experienced a 17.9 percent decrease in incidence and university counties with in-person instruction (n = 79) experienced a 56 percent increase in incidence, comparing the 21-day periods before and after classes started. Counties without large colleges or universities (n = 3,009) experienced a 6 percent decrease in incidence during similar time frames," the study said.
The study said, "Additional implementation of effective mitigation activities at colleges and universities with in-person instruction could minimize on-campus COVID-19 transmission and reduce county-level incidence."
