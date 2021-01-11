How Much Colleges Will Get in Coronavirus Relief

Arizona State University will get the most aid of the $20.2 billion Congress is sending colleges and universities in the coronavirus relief package President Trump signed last month, according to an estimate by the American Council on Education.

The $110.8 million the university is receiving is followed by the $98.1 million going to Miami Dade Community College and the $86.7 million the University of Central Florida will get.

ACE estimated the amount of aid going to 3,500 public and private nonprofit colleges and universities. It does not include another $1.7 billion in the relief package for historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions or $113 million set aside for institutions with the greatest unmet need or those not served by the primary formula, such as independent graduate schools, as well as another $681 million dedicated for emergency aid for students attending for-profit universities.

The colleges receiving the most funds are getting more than the combined amount institutions are getting in some states. Higher education institutions in Alaska are only receiving a total of $18.8 million.

Institutions in California would receive $2.7 billion, according to the estimate, followed by the $1.7 billion going to Texas institutions and the $1.4 billion going to colleges and universities in New York.

Colleges and universities with large endowments are receiving only half of the aid they would have otherwise received. Harvard University will only get $6.9 million, according to the estimate.