Title
Ed Dept. Adds Loan Repayment Information to College Scorecard
The Education Department added long called-for information to its College Scorecard that shows how well students at institutions, including for-profits, are able to repay student loans.
"Today, we continue to build on the updates we've made to College Scorecard over the last several years by delivering even more transparency around student loan repayment," Acting Education Secretary Mitchell Zais said in a press release Tuesday. "Prospective students can now see a comprehensive picture of how borrowers from each institution are meeting their federal student loan obligations. This is the kind of real, unfiltered information students need to make informed, personalized decisions about their education."
The added information shows the percentages of borrowers who fall into eight loan repayment statuses two years after entering repayment: paid in full, making progress, delinquency, forbearance, default, not making progress, deferment and loans discharged.
Robert Kelchen, associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall University, praised the addition. “This is a big step forward in understanding student outcomes,” he said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
First faculty and staff outside health-care fields become eligible for COVID vaccines, but prioritiz
College openings led to increase in community cases, research says
International students accuse Western Iowa Tech Community College of forced labor, trafficking schem
Morris Brown’s accreditation would mean ‘resurrection’ for HBCU long on the brink of closure
Harvard Institute Drops U.S. Rep. Who Trumpeted Election Fraud
Students learn more when grading themselves (opinion)
Middlebury Revokes Giuliani's Honorary Degree
How to prepare students for success in group work (opinion)
New presidents or provosts: Bevill Concorde ESF Marian Olin Snead Upstate Wallace Waukesha
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »