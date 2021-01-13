Title
Middlebury Revokes Giuliani's Honorary Degree
Middlebury College in Vermont announced in a one-sentence statement Tuesday that it has revoked the honorary degree presented to Rudolph Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, in 2005, and said it had communicated the decision to Giuliani's office.
Middlebury president Laurie L. Patton previously announced the college was considering revoking the honorary degree "in light of the role that presidential attorney Rudolph Giuliani played in fomenting the violent uprising against our nation’s Capitol building on January 6, 2021."
