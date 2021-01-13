Title
For-Profits Ask Biden Not to Single Them Out
The association representing for-profit colleges and universities, in a letter Monday, urged President-elect Joe Biden's administration not to single them out unfairly.
The Biden administration is expected to restore Obama administration rules eliminated by former education secretary Betsy DeVos aimed primarily at for-profit institutions. The rules would make it easier for students defrauded by institutions about the value of their degrees to file borrower-defense claims to have their student loans canceled, as well as potentially stripping institutions from receiving federal student aid dollars if their students do not find adequately paying jobs.
“We share many of the same goals as the President-Elect, including expanding access for those who wish to pursue postsecondary education, maximizing student outcomes, ensuring a return on educational investment, and rebuilding the economy through job training and career education opportunities targeted toward high-demand professions,” Career Education Colleges and Universities president and CEO Jason Altmire wrote in the letter.
He wrote, “We do not oppose the idea of regulations designed to hold institutions and programs accountable for their students' graduation and employment outcomes. We simply ask that the same rules apply to all Title IV institutions and programs across all sectors.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
College openings led to increase in community cases, research says
First faculty and staff outside health-care fields become eligible for COVID vaccines, but prioritiz
International students accuse Western Iowa Tech Community College of forced labor, trafficking schem
Morris Brown’s accreditation would mean ‘resurrection’ for HBCU long on the brink of closure
Harvard Institute Drops U.S. Rep. Who Trumpeted Election Fraud
Middlebury Revokes Giuliani's Honorary Degree
How to prepare students for success in group work (opinion)
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »