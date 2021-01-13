For-Profits Ask Biden Not to Single Them Out

The association representing for-profit colleges and universities, in a letter Monday, urged President-elect Joe Biden's administration not to single them out unfairly.

The Biden administration is expected to restore Obama administration rules eliminated by former education secretary Betsy DeVos aimed primarily at for-profit institutions. The rules would make it easier for students defrauded by institutions about the value of their degrees to file borrower-defense claims to have their student loans canceled, as well as potentially stripping institutions from receiving federal student aid dollars if their students do not find adequately paying jobs.

“We share many of the same goals as the President-Elect, including expanding access for those who wish to pursue postsecondary education, maximizing student outcomes, ensuring a return on educational investment, and rebuilding the economy through job training and career education opportunities targeted toward high-demand professions,” Career Education Colleges and Universities president and CEO Jason Altmire wrote in the letter.

He wrote, “We do not oppose the idea of regulations designed to hold institutions and programs accountable for their students' graduation and employment outcomes. We simply ask that the same rules apply to all Title IV institutions and programs across all sectors.”