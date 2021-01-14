Title
Academic Minute: Corporations and Women’s Economic Empowerment
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Laurel Steinfield, assistant professor of marketing, discusses the paradoxes that come when big companies try to help. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Complaints about professors' protected speech turned into investigations into their classroom conduc
A change in Inside Higher Ed's policy on reader comments
College presidents ask many questions before speaking about issues like Donald Trump, but what does
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Faculty and students pressure regent to resign after Capitol violence
Universal Design for Learning After COVID-19 | Learning Innovation
Essay on the pandemic and time
Morris Brown’s accreditation would mean ‘resurrection’ for HBCU long on the brink of closure
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »