NYU Tops 100,000 Applications for Freshmen
New York University believes it is the first private university to top 100,000 applications, with a 20 percent increase this year. About 95,000 applied to the campus in New York City, and the rest applied to the campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai. More than 22 percent of the applicants were from underrepresented minority groups. By comparison, Harvard University received 43,330 applicants for the Class of 2023.
