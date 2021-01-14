Title
U of Phoenix Reportedly Demands Refund From Republican Group
The University of Phoenix is demanding the Republican Attorneys General Association return $50,400 it donated to the organization, because of the group’s reported involvement instigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by supporters of President Trump, according to Popular Information, a political newsletter.
The university, however, did not return inquiries by phone and email on Wednesday.
But according to the newsletter, the university confirmed it is asking for the refund. "We have asked RAGA to return our contribution to us as soon as possible," Popular Information quoted the university as saying.
According to the newsletter, the organization, which works to elect Republicans as the state attorneys general, spread conspiracy theories about the stealing of the election from Trump on Twitter. The group’s policy arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, sent out a robocall encouraging “patriots” to march on the Capitol. The group’s executive director, Adam Piper, resigned over the fallout from those activities, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Complaints about professors' protected speech turned into investigations into their classroom conduc
Faculty and students pressure regent to resign after Capitol violence
A change in Inside Higher Ed's policy on reader comments
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
U of Phoenix Reportedly Demands Refund From Republican Group
Columbia U settles with alumnus accused of rape
College presidents ask many questions before speaking about issues like Donald Trump, but what does
Universal Design for Learning After COVID-19 | Learning Innovation
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »