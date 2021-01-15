Print

Title

Wheaton College Faculty, Staff Condemn Capitol Attack

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 15, 2021
 
 

Hundreds of faculty and staff at Wheaton College, a Christian college in Illinois, signed a statement condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the "abuses of Christian symbols."

“The January 6 attack on the Capitol was characterized not only by vicious lies, deplorable violence, white supremacy, white nationalism, and wicked leadership -- especially by President Trump -- but also by idolatrous and blasphemous abuses of Christian symbols," the statement says. "The behaviors that many participants celebrated in Jesus’ name bear absolutely no resemblance to the Christian teachings or ethics that we submit to as faculty and staff of Wheaton College."

The statement also faults evangelical Christian leaders for their failures of leadership in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack. “In the days and weeks preceding January 6, many more leaders, including many evangelical leaders, could have spoken truth to the disillusioned supporters of President Trump -- diminishing the prospects for violence and bolstering the witness of Christian love and the call for justice in our civic life. Some did. However, many wittingly propagated lies, or were unduly silent in a just cause. Our Christian faith demands greater courage,” the statement says.

As of Thursday afternoon, 277 faculty and staff had signed the statement, which was first reported by the Daily Herald.

