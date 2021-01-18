Print

Maryland Settles With Parents of Dead Football Player

Scott Jaschik
The University of Maryland at College Park has agreed to pay $3.5 million to the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a workout in 2018, the Associated Press reported. McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice in May 2018. He was treated at the team training complex before being moved to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.

Wallace Loh, then president of the university, acknowledged that Maryland handled the treatment of McNair poorly. “The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful day of May 29th,” Loh said in August 2018. “They basically misdiagnosed the situation. No vital signs were taken. Other safeguarding actions were not taken. For me, that’s enough for me to say I need to come to personally apologize [to the McNair family].”

