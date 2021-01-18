Print

President Rescinds Order on What Student Paper Can Do

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2021
 
 

The president of Haskell Indian Nations University has rescinded an October order to the student newspaper on what it could do, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Ronald Graham, the president, in October wrote that the student paper needed permission before being critical of students or faculty members, seeking information from government sources, or attempting to "countermand" the college's decisions.

Last week, he wrote that he “took an incorrect approach” in October. “Accordingly, I commit that Haskell will not interfere in the affairs of the Indian Leader [the newspaper] or impede the free expression rights of individual students at Haskell.”

