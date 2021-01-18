Title
President Rescinds Order on What Student Paper Can Do
The president of Haskell Indian Nations University has rescinded an October order to the student newspaper on what it could do, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Ronald Graham, the president, in October wrote that the student paper needed permission before being critical of students or faculty members, seeking information from government sources, or attempting to "countermand" the college's decisions.
Last week, he wrote that he “took an incorrect approach” in October. “Accordingly, I commit that Haskell will not interfere in the affairs of the Indian Leader [the newspaper] or impede the free expression rights of individual students at Haskell.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Oregon says professor must drop her pay discrimination claims if she wants to retire
Private colleges wonder if they are in Biden relief plan
New presidents or provosts: Alameda American River Iowa Western Jackson State Laney McDowell Miami D
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
'Guns, Germs, and Steel' Reconsidered
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »