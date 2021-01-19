Title
New Scholarship Will Support Training of Civil Rights Lawyers
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. on Monday announced a new program that will fund full law school scholarships and provide summer internships and two-year postgraduate fellowships in civil rights law for aspiring civil rights lawyers who commit to practicing civil rights law in pursuit of racial justice in the South for at least eight years after completing their postgraduate fellowships. The new Marshall-Motley Scholars Program will provide a full scholarship for students’ law school tuition, room, board and incidentals, and will be open to students beginning law school this year. The program aims to support the education and training of 50 civil rights lawyers over the next two decades.
The belief that if people only were better educated, they'd engage less in unacceptable behavior is
