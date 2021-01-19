Print

Title

Temple Investigates Complaints About Education Dean

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 19, 2021
 
 

Temple University has hired a law firm to investigate complaints about the leadership of Gregory M. Anderson, dean of Temple’s college of education and human development, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

About half of the 70 full-time faculty members signed a July letter saying they were “deeply concerned about faculty members’ loss of voice in our own college, and about a growing climate of fear, mistrust, and intimidation.” Ten current or former Temple faculty members interviewed by the Inquirer said that Anderson verbally berated employees at meetings and created a hostile work environment where employees, junior faculty members in particular, were afraid to speak freely.

Anderson said in a statement he is cooperating with the review.

“As a Black academic whose research focuses on access and equity, I am particularly committed to accountability,” he said. “University deans must make difficult, and sometimes unpopular, decisions each day. I believe once the process has concluded, the facts will show that all my decisions adhere to university policies and contractual obligations.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Insufficiency of Education
Are Americans Turning ‘Socialist’
About Student Debt?
Everything Won’t Be Different

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Where Do We Go From Here?
Ask the Administrator: Am I Climbing Onboard a Sinking Ship?
Scott Galloway’s ‘Post-Corona’ Vision for Higher Ed
America's Education Story in a Pandemic Anecdote
Section 230
Time to Look, Listen and Learn

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Author discusses her new book on first-generation students at Harvard and Georgetown

HBCUs receive boost from capital loan forgiveness

Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19

College Board Kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

The belief that if people only were better educated, they'd engage less in unacceptable behavior is

Petition calls on Stanford to reverse cuts to Cantonese language program

'Admission' is fictional tale of the scandal

Private colleges wonder if they are in Biden relief plan

Back to Top