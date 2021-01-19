Temple Investigates Complaints About Education Dean

Temple University has hired a law firm to investigate complaints about the leadership of Gregory M. Anderson, dean of Temple’s college of education and human development, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

About half of the 70 full-time faculty members signed a July letter saying they were “deeply concerned about faculty members’ loss of voice in our own college, and about a growing climate of fear, mistrust, and intimidation.” Ten current or former Temple faculty members interviewed by the Inquirer said that Anderson verbally berated employees at meetings and created a hostile work environment where employees, junior faculty members in particular, were afraid to speak freely.

Anderson said in a statement he is cooperating with the review.

“As a Black academic whose research focuses on access and equity, I am particularly committed to accountability,” he said. “University deans must make difficult, and sometimes unpopular, decisions each day. I believe once the process has concluded, the facts will show that all my decisions adhere to university policies and contractual obligations.”