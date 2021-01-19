Title
Temple Investigates Complaints About Education Dean
Temple University has hired a law firm to investigate complaints about the leadership of Gregory M. Anderson, dean of Temple’s college of education and human development, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
About half of the 70 full-time faculty members signed a July letter saying they were “deeply concerned about faculty members’ loss of voice in our own college, and about a growing climate of fear, mistrust, and intimidation.” Ten current or former Temple faculty members interviewed by the Inquirer said that Anderson verbally berated employees at meetings and created a hostile work environment where employees, junior faculty members in particular, were afraid to speak freely.
Anderson said in a statement he is cooperating with the review.
“As a Black academic whose research focuses on access and equity, I am particularly committed to accountability,” he said. “University deans must make difficult, and sometimes unpopular, decisions each day. I believe once the process has concluded, the facts will show that all my decisions adhere to university policies and contractual obligations.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Author discusses her new book on first-generation students at Harvard and Georgetown
HBCUs receive boost from capital loan forgiveness
Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19
College Board Kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
The belief that if people only were better educated, they'd engage less in unacceptable behavior is
Petition calls on Stanford to reverse cuts to Cantonese language program
'Admission' is fictional tale of the scandal
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »