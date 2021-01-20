Title
Google CEO to Meet With HBCU Presidents After Racism Allegations
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will meet with five presidents of historically Black colleges and universities next week after two former Google employees accused the company of racial discrimination, CNN Business reported.
Last month, two Black former Google employees -- April Curley, a diversity recruiter, and Timnit Gebru, an artificial intelligence researcher -- tweeted that they were fired from the tech giant after voicing concerns about how few Black people worked at Google and how those employees were treated. Curley oversaw HBCU recruitment and said several of her superiors believed HBCU computer science graduates didn’t have the technical skills to work for Google.
HBCU leaders were troubled by these allegations.
“We were not willing to stand by on this issue and let it go,” Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M University, told CNN Business. “When our students have the opportunity to go into the world of work and the world of work has an opportunity to work with our talented students, it’s important they are provided an environment that is appreciative and respects who they are.”
Robinson will be at the meeting with Pichai next week, along with presidents from Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University and Morgan State University.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Historians: Trump administration's report on U.S. history belongs in the trash
College Board kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay
Zoom Fatigue: What We Have Learned
New research brief looks at how pandemic has upset the status quo for placement tests
Lessons learned during the pandemic about how to teach flipped classes most effectively (opinion)
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Readers Respond: How to Know a Sinking Ship When You See One | Confessions of a Community College De
Strategies for teaching online and in person simultaneously (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »