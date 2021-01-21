Print

Academic Minute: Oxytocin, Part 1

By

Doug Lederman
January 21, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part one of two of our Oxytocin Series, Sara Freeman, assistant professor in the biology department at Utah State University, explores which regions of the brain affect social behavior. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

