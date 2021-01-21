Title
Academic Minute: Oxytocin, Part 1
Today on the Academic Minute, part one of two of our Oxytocin Series, Sara Freeman, assistant professor in the biology department at Utah State University, explores which regions of the brain affect social behavior. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
