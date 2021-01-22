Print

Title

Pulse Podcast: COVID as a Catalyst for Change

By

Doug Lederman
January 22, 2021
 
 

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features audio and video recordings of a keynote presentation made by the psychologist JT Kostman at the 2020 PADLA eLearning 3.0 Conference. Kostman, a psychologist and CEO of ProtectedBy.AI, spoke about "COVID as a Catalyst for Positive Change" and how institutions can survive and thrive. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

