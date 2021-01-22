Title
Pulse Podcast: COVID as a Catalyst for Change
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features audio and video recordings of a keynote presentation made by the psychologist JT Kostman at the 2020 PADLA eLearning 3.0 Conference. Kostman, a psychologist and CEO of ProtectedBy.AI, spoke about "COVID as a Catalyst for Positive Change" and how institutions can survive and thrive. Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
